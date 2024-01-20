Snow day fun turns into a snow weekend packed with sledding, skating in Delaware County

Snow day fun turns into a snow weekend packed with sledding and skating in Delaware County

Snow day fun turns into a snow weekend packed with sledding and skating in Delaware County

Snow day fun turns into a snow weekend packed with sledding and skating in Delaware County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The clean up continues after the second winter wallop this week. On Saturday, residents digging out in Delaware County had to contend with ice and bitter cold.

Saturday was the first time Dave MacArthur had used his snow blower in more than two years. But the wind kept blowing the snow on parts of the driveway he already cleared.

"The snow's not so bad, but once it compacts and the tires keep going over it, it turns into ice at nighttime, so it makes it very slick," he said.

While ice is still a concern on sidewalks and side streets, major roads are all clear.

RELATED: How many inches of snow did Philadelphia have? Find out snow totals after second snow storm comes to an end

This parking lot was still covered in snow, but Adam Pecorari didn't mind. He drove around in an ATV while towing his 4-year-old daughter on a sled.

"It's the best. You know when I was a kid, I know how much fun I used to have, and I just want them to have as much fun that we used to have," Pecorari said.

There was plenty of fun to be had at Clayton Park in Garnet Valley, where dozens of people came out for sledding and snowboarding.

"It's really windy, so it's kind of getting in my face, but it's still really fun," Gagen McInnes said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked people sledding how they keep from wiping out. Their pro tip was to not think too hard, just have fun and go.

Delaware County correspondent, Madeleine Wright, takes a turn sledding. CBS Philadelphia

"I went down the hill once. That was enough. Climbed it back up. I said, 'Guys, I did it! I did it.' One and done, I'm good," Heidi Sareyka said.

Some folks are even getting creative in the cold.

Nick Romero built a homemade ice rink in his front yard on Garnet Mine Road so his kids could spend more time playing ice hockey.

"Every minute, every hour that they're out here, it's extra ice time that they're getting," Romero said.

He admits the ice rink won't last long because of next week's warmup. Something that MacArthur is looking forward to.

"I feel great about that," MacArthur said. "I'll have shorts on."

Like many of us, he's counting down the days until spring.