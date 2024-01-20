Clean up efforts begin throughout Philadelphia, New Jersey after snowless winters

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- This latest winter storm is now out of the region but we're left with a fresh blanket of snow and tumbling temperatures. When it snows, it pours.

After going nearly two years without any measurable snow, the region was hit with our second snow storm this week.

RELATED: Philadelphia's snow emergency is over, Mayor Parker announces Friday

CBS Philadelphia has team coverage of the clean-up aftermath in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

It was a rush to clear the roads and driveways before it all freezes overnight in Burlington County. Aside from all the hard work, some people enjoyed the snow day they had been waiting for.

Digging out in Medford along Main Street Friday night. The roads were packed down with snow which made driving conditions a little dicey throughout the day.

"It was pretty bad earlier it wasn't that great, I have a big truck and it was kinda sliding all over the place," Michael Lefczik said.

Many people tried removing the snow from their driveways and windshields before it freezes overnight. Others enjoyed the endless fun the flakes brought.

The long-awaited snow was something many say they looked forward to.

"I like the warm but I also pray for at least one good snow day and then I am ready to move on from it," one person said.

The roads are still very slushy and icy. The work is still far from over to clean them.

After nearly two years of snowless winters, Mother Nature turned Philadelphia into a winter wonderland twice in less than a week.

"It feels like a snow globe," Jessie Smith said.

That means the city is once again busy digging out and cleaning up.

"There's definitely some streets that need some improvement but as an overall, I'd say the main roads are pretty clear," Smith said.

Crews started treating roads as the first flakes fell Friday morning.

"We've completed and treated about 75% of all roads in the city of Philadelphia," Carlton Williams, Clean and Green Initiative Director, said as of 4 p.m. Friday. "Both primary, secondary and what we call tertiary, those residential small side streets."

With the storm now over, the city said the concern turned to freezing causing slick roads and sidewalks. Aside from plowing, the plan is to continue brining and salting.

More than 450 pieces of equipment will help in the fight. At the Art Museum, crews salted and shoveled as the storm wound down.

Ellen Carney and her sister Jill came out in the evening to join in. A Philly tradition for some and a bucket list item for many is sledding down the steps.

"It's fun! It's a little bit cold but it's more fun than cold," Anyla Joyner said.

The city is asking folks to stay home as temperatures drop overnight.

Crews meanwhile will continue working to clear streets and sidewalks overnight. There's no timetable on how long that may take.