Delaware County Pride celebrations draw hundreds to Media for 4th annual parade

Community members lined the streets of Media on Saturday for the fourth annual Delco Pride Parade, celebrating visibility, community and support for LGBTQ+ residents across Delaware County.

Marchers carrying rainbow flags, signs and banners made their way through downtown Media before gathering at the Delaware County Courthouse for a Pride flag-raising ceremony.

For many attendees, the event represented more than a celebration.

"I think it's so special…in a community where Pride isn't a long-established tradition…to be able to have people be so out and proud, visible in the community," said Abby Weissman, who marched alongside fellow members of the Hedgerow Theatre Company.

The message resonated with attendees of all ages.

"Everyone's expressing themselves," 11-year-old Madelyn Rothdeutsch Keckler said. "Not what people want them to be, just what they are,"

Others said the event reflected personal journeys toward acceptance.

Francis Palmarino, who marched with members of his church community, said finding a welcoming congregation helped him embrace his identity as a bisexual man.

"It's not something to be scared of," Palmarino said. "The idea of Pride is to celebrate togetherness."

Parents and allies also turned out to show support for LGBTQ+ loved ones.

"It's important for parents like me to be visible in this parade because then they know that no matter what, they are always loved," said Nikki Brake-Silla, who attended in support of her daughter.

Volunteers with the organization Free Mom Hugs offered encouragement to attendees whose families may not be as supportive.

"Even if someone's birth family is not accepting of them, we like to let them know there's a place for them," said Bonnie Kaplan.

Following the parade, eventgoers gathered outside the Delaware County Courthouse as the Pride flag was raised and members of the Transcendent Choir performed.

A.K. Hazel, a nonbinary advocate for transgender youth, said the ceremony was moving.

"I got very emotional because getting to raise the Pride flag here at all means so much, knowing that my community believes in me and the people that I love," Hazel said.

The Delco Pride Festival is scheduled for June 13 in Upper Darby.