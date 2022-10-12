Judge orders temporary injunction halting closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A judge has granted a temporary injunction to halt the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center.
The judge ordered prospect medical holdings and the Foundation for Delaware County to meet within two days to discuss the best way to provide high-quality health care to county residents and then report back to the court with the results.
The hospital will stay open as an acute care facility while the issues are being resolved.
