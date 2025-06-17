Pennsylvania coffee shop provides community and purpose for people with disabilities

A new coffee shop in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is creating a space for people with disabilities to find community and a place to exercise new skills.

Bean Ability Cafe opened in late January in Drexel Hill through a partnership with Emmaus Home, a nonprofit that provides housing and faith-based support for adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. Residents have an opportunity to participate in activities at the cafe during the day and even help customers.

Karen Petrucci, 62, is one of the residents who takes great joy in volunteering at Bean Ability, whether she's prepping cream cheese, welcoming customers or dropping off a toasted bagel with a smile.

"I get to work with customers, and I love them all," she said.

Petrucci, who lives with an intellectual disability, said the volunteer opportunity provides a sense of purpose.

"Number one, [it] gets me out of the house. Plus, I like my job," Petrucci said. "Not going [anywhere] made me lonely, but now I get up and I come here."

Emmaus Home was founded 11 years ago by Anne Leopold, who has a son with autism and epilepsy. The coffee shop was a recent dream she put into action.

"Having a son myself, I know there's not that many places after graduation from high school where they can go … a belonging place, a place for people to come together," Leopold said.

That sense of belonging is exactly what Bean Ability now offers. Adults with disabilities gather there not only to take part in daily activities but also to connect with each other and with neurotypical peers.

Seventeen-year-old barista Will Bradford said working at Bean Ability is personal.

"I actually have a brother who has Down syndrome, so I'm familiar with interacting with people with intellectual, developmental disabilities," he said.

Customers also say they feel the love when they walk in the door.

"Their mission is close to my heart," said customer Cheryl Timony. "When I lived in the city, I worked with kids with special needs."

Leopold said her team is currently working to get the word out about Bean Ability and looking for people to donate how they can -- whether by volunteering their time or making financial contributions — all with the goal of providing more independent housing for people like her son.

She also has a message for parents.

"If you have a child with disabilities, there's hope," she said. "You'll be blessed."

Bean Ability is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features live music on most Saturdays. Special evening hours take place on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m., when live music is also offered.