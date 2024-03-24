Delaware Blue Coats take on the Long Island Nets Sunday on PHILLY57

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Long Island Nets Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Chase Fieldhouse. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Delaware is now 19-12 in the 2023-24 G League regular season and currently ranks No.3 in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Coats officially punched their ticket to the NBA G League Playoffs back on Thursday, March 21.

Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online. To see the Blue Coats' full remaining regular season schedule, click here.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

March



Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats