Delaware Blue Coats take on Long Island Nets Saturday on PHILLY57
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Long Island Nets Saturday at 6 p.m. at home. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.
Javonte Smart had 40 points Thursday night as Delaware beat the Raptors G League team.
The Blue Coats are now 8-5 on the season and are welcoming the Long Island Nets to town, who is one of their biggest rivals.
Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
January
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats
February
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
