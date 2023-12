Delaware Blue Coats take on Long Island Nets Saturday on PHILLY57

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Long Island Nets Saturday at 6 p.m. at home. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Javonte Smart had 40 points Thursday night as Delaware beat the Raptors G League team.

The Blue Coats are now 8-5 on the season and are welcoming the Long Island Nets to town, who is one of their biggest rivals.

Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

January

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats

February



Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March



Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats