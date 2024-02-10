Delaware Blue Coats take on Austin Spurs Saturday on PHILLY57

NBA G League's Blue Coats home games to air on PHILLY57

NBA G League's Blue Coats home games to air on PHILLY57

NBA G League's Blue Coats home games to air on PHILLY57

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Austin Spurs Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Chase Fieldhouse. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

The Blue Coats and the Spurs played Friday night, with Delaware securing a close win over Austin, 125-123. Delaware is now 11-5 in the 2023-24 G League regular season.

Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

February



Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March



Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats