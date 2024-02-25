Delaware Blue Coats take on the Motor City Cruise Sunday on PHILLY57
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Motor City Cruise on Sunday at 3 p.m.at The Chase Fieldhouse. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.
The Blue Coats and the Grand Rapids Gold met Friday night, with Delaware taking home the win 130-112. Delaware is now 14-6 in the 2023-24 G League regular season, and currently ranks No.1 in the Eastern Conference.
Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online. To see the Blue Coats full remaining regular season schedule, click here.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
February
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
