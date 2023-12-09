Delaware Blue Coats face Greensboro Swarm Saturday on PHILLY57
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, are 6-4 to start the season.
For the second time this month, they'll face the Greensboro Swarm Saturday at 6 p.m. at home.
The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.
The Blue Coats beat the Swarm 123-113 back on Dec. 2 at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.
Team Ambassador of Basketball Joe Richmond believes this team is really starting to come together.
"Coach has a crazy rotation and these guys just like to play together, they just genuinely like to be around each other," Richmond said.
Several Blue Coats games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
December
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
January
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats
February
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
