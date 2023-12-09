Delaware Blue Coats face Greensboro Swarm Saturday on PHILLY57

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, are 6-4 to start the season.

For the second time this month, they'll face the Greensboro Swarm Saturday at 6 p.m. at home.

The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.

The Blue Coats beat the Swarm 123-113 back on Dec. 2 at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Team Ambassador of Basketball Joe Richmond believes this team is really starting to come together.

"Coach has a crazy rotation and these guys just like to play together, they just genuinely like to be around each other," Richmond said.

Several Blue Coats games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

December



Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats



January



Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats

February



Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March

