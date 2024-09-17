Delaware beaches closed to swimming after medical waste washes ashore

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Swimming has been banned at several Delaware beaches after officials say medical waste, including hypodermic needles, washed ashore.

Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control advised visitors to leave the beach and refrain from swimming after reports of medical waste washing ashore from Indian River Inlet to Fenwick Island on Sunday.

"Despite the low level of waste observed, DNREC is taking the situation seriously and advising caution," the agency said in a statement. The department maintains Delaware's two state park beaches, but decisions about municipal beaches are up to town officials.

The DNREC said only minimal waste was found on Delaware beaches, including plastic caps and a needle found near Dewey Beach. Officials in Rehoboth Beach said two exposed syringes were found along the beach.

Officials say the same issue has impacted beaches in Maryland and Virginia, including Assateague and Chincoteague. There are currently no reports of medical waste showing up at any New Jersey beaches.

At this point, it's not clear where the waste came from.

You can still walk on the beach, but officials suggest wearing closed-toed shoes.

What Delaware beaches are closed to swimming?

The ocean is closed at Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island after syringes and needles ended up on the sand.

Delaware's Dewey Beach temporarily barred swimming in the ocean Sunday. In an update Tuesday, the town said the beach is open to the public, but access to the ocean is not allowed.

"The beach is still open to the public. We recommend wearing shoes when accessing the beach. At this time, we do not know when the ocean will be reopened for activities. We are continually assessing ocean and beach conditions, and will restore access to the water as soon as it is safe to do so," the Town of Dewey Beach said in a statement. "This issue is affecting many of the beaches in our area. We are working with state agencies to fully assess this situation."

The ocean remains closed at this time. We continue to work with state agencies to assess beach and ocean conditions. We will allow ocean access as soon as it is safe to do so! Posted by Town of Dewey Beach, Delaware on Tuesday, September 17, 2024



Fenwick Island officials closed the beach for swimming Sunday and said in a statement Tuesday that it would remain closed until further notice.

"Fenwick Island Beach will remain closed today," Fenwick Island officials said in a statement. "While less medical waste is being found, high surf and dangerous riptides continue to pose a significant risk. For everyone's safety, please avoid the water and stay updated for further notices. Stay safe!"

Rehoboth Beach said they found two exposed syringes along the beach Monday morning. The hypodermic needles were found north of Queen Street and near Pennsylvania Avenue. Rehoboth Beach officials said several pieces of pill bottles and caps to medicine bottles also were found.

The beaches are open but the water is closed.

If you see any medical waste, the DNREC is asking you contact their environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.