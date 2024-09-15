Ocean City, Maryland coastal areas restrict ocean access due to medical waste washing ashore

Police investigate deadly shooting of aa man in Harbor East and more top stories

Police investigate deadly shooting of aa man in Harbor East and more top stories

Police investigate deadly shooting of aa man in Harbor East and more top stories

BALTIMORE--Ocean City and Maryland State Parks officials are restricting ocean access after medical waste is found washing ashore at Assateague State Park and Ocean City beach, according to social media statements the departments released.

Access restrictions include:

swimming

wading

surfing

any other activities in the ocean

The Town of Ocean City Government post expressed Emergency Service personnel are taking this matter seriously. "We will work closely with the Worchester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste, Emergency Services Director Joe Theobold said in a statement. "Until we are confident that the issue is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely."

Assateague State Park, along with other beaches along the Maryland coast, is experiencing a significant amount of medical waste washing onshore. Access to the ocean will be restricted at this time. No swimming, wading, surfing, or any activities in the ocean are permitted. pic.twitter.com/jcT74Nn5zs — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) September 15, 2024

Ocean City officials shared they will be monitoring the beach and removing debris, "Your cooperation is crucial in helping us keep our beaches safe."