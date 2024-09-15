Ocean City, Maryland coastal areas restrict ocean access due to medical waste washing ashore
BALTIMORE--Ocean City and Maryland State Parks officials are restricting ocean access after medical waste is found washing ashore at Assateague State Park and Ocean City beach, according to social media statements the departments released.
Access restrictions include:
- swimming
- wading
- surfing
- any other activities in the ocean
The Town of Ocean City Government post expressed Emergency Service personnel are taking this matter seriously. "We will work closely with the Worchester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste, Emergency Services Director Joe Theobold said in a statement. "Until we are confident that the issue is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely."
Ocean City officials shared they will be monitoring the beach and removing debris, "Your cooperation is crucial in helping us keep our beaches safe."