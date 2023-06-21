Young girl raises $10K for ALSF after battling childhood cancer

Delaney battled childhood cancer, raised over $10K to help other kids

Delaney battled childhood cancer, raised over $10K to help other kids

Delaney battled childhood cancer, raised over $10K to help other kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Meet Delaney Henry, Laney for short.

Pink is her favorite color, but ahead of the Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon, Laney was wearing a lemon dress and bow.

She's been a superhero and a princess, and she's a childhood cancer fighter.

Delaney's mom, Nicole, remembers the first signs there was something wrong -- just after Laney's second birthday.

"February 2018, she started scratching her left arm uncontrollably to the point where it was bleeding," Nicole said. "Her left arm went limp. Every night she was up crying [and] screaming."

An MRI revealed a mass on Laney's spinal cord and she was rushed into surgery.

"It went from C1 of her spinal cord to C7, that's basically your whole neck span. She had no room left," Nicole added.

At first, doctors said the tumor was benign, but the tumor grew back with a vengeance and Laney was back in surgery.

"When the surgeon came out, I could see the defeat on his face," Nicole said.

It was an aggressive form of brain cancer. Laney started treatment one year after her first symptoms.

"Within a month of starting treatment, it completely took over her body," Nicole said.

The tumor came back, again -- it was wrapped around her spine, causing balance and walking issues.

Doctors said chemo was not an option, so Laney had radiation treatment.

It was not only a tough time for mom and the family, but also tough for Laney to hear about -- even now.

This January, they received the best news, that Delaney's tumor is gone!

She has some side effects from all she has been through, but she is a happy kid.

"When Laney is very excited and has happy days, she expresses that it's the best day ever," Nicole said. "And she has lots of best days ever. Right?"

"Yeah," Laney said.

Laney wants to give back and has held lemonade stands to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. The foundation helped them through the Travel For Care Program and they've connected with other cancer-fighting families, which has been a comfort.

"Happiness and hope, that's what Alex's Lemonade means to us," Nicole said.

Laney continues to fight to raise money and has already raised over $10,000 for the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.