CBS Philadelphia presents the 17th annual "Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope" telethon

Philadelphia, June 1, 2023 - CBS Philadelphia will present the 17th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon - a full day of fundraising forAlex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, live from CBS Philadelphia studios from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual event has raised more than $47 million since it began in 2007.

Viewers tuning in will learn about the heart of Alex Scott and the impact of her legacy, as well as see the resilience of the ALSF Hero Kids and Families directly impacted by the fight against childhood cancer. Viewers can also help make a difference by lending their support in the form of donations to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Donations can be made by calling the phone number (866) 333-123, texting the code CBSAlex to 44-321 or visiting the website cbsphiladelphia.com/alexs.

The Telethon will be featured in all regularly scheduled CBS Philadelphia Newscasts throughout the day on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 starting at 6 a.m. Additionally, live one-hour Telethon specials will air at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia and the station's streaming platform CBS News Philadelphia.

"We are so grateful to CBS Philadelphia for hosting the annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon and using their platform to share Alex's story and keep her legacy alive said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Their support of the Foundation continues to raise awareness for the cause and much-needed funds that go into safer treatments and cures for children fighting cancer. We are so appreciative of the support and commitment we receive each year from the CBS Philadelphia community and their viewers."

Kelly Frank, President and General Manager of CBS Philadelphia adds "Every year, the 'Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope' Telethon brings us to the heart of our purpose: we exist to make our communities better places to live. I can think of no greater cause than curing childhood cancer and no better partner than the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. We are so inspired byAlex's generosity and the Scott Family's enduring commitment. CBS Philadelphia is proud and humbled to be a part of this annual fundraising mission."

The Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon is sponsored by Your Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Commonwealth Charter Academy and The Malvern School.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.