Today's the day! How to donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Join CBS Philadelphia and the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation on Wednesday, June 21, to help raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer.

Here are all the ways you can donate:

ON THE WEB: No matter if you are on your desktop, your tablet or your phone, you can visit the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation website to make a donation at any time.

BY PHONE: From 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on June 21, you can call (866) 333-1213 to take part in our telethon and donate by phone.

The Telethon will be featured in all regularly scheduled CBS Philadelphia Newscasts throughout the day on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 starting at 6 a.m. Additionally, live one-hour Telethon specials will air at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia and the station's streaming platform CBS News Philadelphia.

BY TEXT: You can text the code CBSAlex to 44-321.

Search for @AlexsLemonadeStandFoundation and look for the verified tag CBS News Philadelphia

BY VENMO: Search @AlexsLemonadeStandFoundation and include CBS in the "What's it for" section.

To learn more about Alex's Lemonade Stand and about some of the children and families that have been helped by the cause, visit our hub page for their stories.

The annual event has raised more than $47 million since it began in 2007.

The Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon is sponsored by Your Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Commonwealth Charter Academy and The Malvern School.