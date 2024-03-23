Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents along the Delaware River know to make storm preps before heavy rain comes to town

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Burlington County residents make flood preps following heavy rainfall
Burlington County residents make flood preps following heavy rainfall 02:14

DELANCO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - In Delanco Township, large puddles and flooded backyards are the norm when heavy rain comes down.

It's even more of an issue for residents living right along the Delaware River like Todd Berk. 

"It seems like the flooding issues are getting worse," resident Todd Berk said. "There really is no way to prepare except to make sure that you've got something to do during the day that's going to be indoors."

For those who weren't staying home and avoiding the rain on Saturday, roads were slick as the area experienced continuous rain. 

"Usually if we know it's going to rain, we kind of have to plan around it," resident Allison Ortiz said.  

The ongoing flooding concerns led neighbors to set out pumps and use gates to protect their property from debris that washes up during high tide.

"That chain-linked fence held back a lot of debris so that worked out pretty well for us, but it doesn't solve the problems," Berk said. 

Township and county officials considered closing the Riverside-Delanco Bridge on Saturday, but the conditions improved allowing it to stay open for drivers.

"We only have a few ways in and out of this town," Delanco Township Mayor Matt Bartlett said. "This is the main way out. As you can see the cars continue to go through the bridge, no problem. We don't have flooding on our roadways."

Aside from rain, the gusty winds were another concern because of the possibility of power outages. 

"If you are a resident who is prone to frequent outages during these sort of weather events, we strongly would suggest get a generator," Bartlett said. "Use your generator safely."

Utility companies throughout the Delaware Valley said they're prepared for any potential impacts to their systems on Saturday. 

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 6:51 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.