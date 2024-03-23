Watch CBS News
Heavy rain, increasing wind gusts in Philadelphia weather forecast

By Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

Heavy rainfall, high winds: What you need to know about storms today
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rain is here - steady showers started in the early morning hours on Saturday and will continue to fall into the evening, presenting flooding risks. High wind gusts could also knock down tree branches and blow over loose items like outdoor furniture.

pa-weather-rain-saturday-march-23.png
CBS News Philadelphia

It will be raining steadily all day long, and our NEXT Weather radar shows the heaviest rain arriving Saturday afternoon. This doesn't start to taper off until around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

By the time rain moves out this evening, we could see two to four inches of rain in some spots in the I-95 corridor - including Philadelphia; Delaware County; Wilmington, Delaware and Trenton, New Jersey.

how-much-rain-in-philadelphia-pa-wilmington-delaware-near-me-today-march-23-2024-weather-forecast.png
CBS News Philadelphia

This heavy rain has our region under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Sunday.

We're also under a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. Sunday.

wind-advisory-near-me-philadelphia-pa-nj-de-weather-forecast-march-23-2024.png
CBS News Philadelphia

What are the potential impacts of this storm?

Across the Philadelphia region, we could see travel delays like at the Philadelphia International Airport. There may also be ponding on some roads that could impact travel.

Low-laying and poorly drained areas will be most susceptible to flooding. 

Plus, as the rain clears Saturday evening the winds increase into Sunday. Combine that with the saturated ground, and some trees may topple as a result of the gusty winds.

forecast-wind-gusts-philadelphia-weather-forecast-march-23.png
Sustained winds and wind gusts increase Saturday night into Sunday after the heaviest rain moves out. CBS News Philadelphia

The winds and any toppling trees or branches could also potentially knock out power for some residents.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day-forecast-philadelphia-pa-weather-march-23-2024.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert Day for steady to heavy rain, flooding risks, wind gusts that could reach 40-50 mph. High 55

Sunday: Cool & breezy. High 50, Low 31

Monday: Nice day. High 56, Low 33

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 57, Low 36

Wednesday: A few showers. High 54, Low 43

Thursday:  Showers possible. High 57, Low 44

Friday: Showers early. High 57, Low 42

First published on March 23, 2024 / 7:14 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

