Trailblazing former ballerina returns to Philadelphia to teach young dancers

The Philadelphia Ballet welcomes pioneer ballerina Debra Austin back to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend as part of a new series called "Dance Legends Masterclass." The series gives young dancers access to Philly's rich art history.

Austin remembers dancing with such a passion.

"It was great. It was so much fun. I enjoyed it," Austin said. "Once I started, it was like, that's what I wanted."

She laced up her first ballet shoes when she was 10. Little did she know that she would soon become a trailblazer.

Austin was the first Black female dancer to join the New York City Ballet in 1971. Then, almost a decade later, she became the first Black ballerina to become a principal dancer at a major ballet company, the Pennsylvania Ballet, known as the Philadelphia Ballet.

"In 60 years, I was the only one," Austin said. "That's amazing."

Although she's seen as a legend breaking new ground on the stage where there wasn't much diversity, Austin says she only had one job: perform.

"You're just one of us. You are just one of the dancers in the company," she said. "We don't see the color of your skin, sort of speak."

Austin is now returning to Philadelphia for one weekend only as part of the new Philadelphia Ballet series called Dance Legends Masterclass.

While she no longer performs, Austin has found joy in inspiring other young dancers.

"I always enjoy new students, new talent. I love this art form. It gives me some great inspiration to continue it and to teach, to have the diversity and Black children that are studying, the more we have hopes to become dancers."

Austin will be recognized at Friday's 60th Anniversary Gala and Performance, where she will receive the David F. Hoffman Award for artistic achievement. Tickets are still available online.