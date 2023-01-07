D'Dummers Parade to benefits child suffering from cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's been nearly a week since the Mummers filled Broad Street, but a handful of Mummers strutted again Saturday.

It was in Delaware County, at an event that began during the pandemic. That year, the big parade was canceled.

Saturday, the event was held in honor of a little boy who was named the grand marshall.

With an army full of people behind him, 4-year-old Vincent Nowroozi led the D'Dummers Parade throughout the streets of Ridley Township.

"This is why we love it here, because of this type of support," Natalie Nowroozi, Vincent's mother, said.

The D'Dummers Parade is a blended word of for the bar where the idea was hatched, Dolan's, and the Mummers.

And Saturday, it was also an effort to help Vincent. At four months old, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Ever since then, his family has leaned on the community to help with medical costs.

"Vincent is still in treatment," his mother said. "We drive back and forth to CHOP at least three times a week, every week for the last five years. That's a huge burden to have lifted when you're just worried about whether or not your kid is going to live."

From an auction to a 50/50 raffle, all the money raised will go toward the Nowroozi family.

"People are just arbitrarily bringing stuff up and saying 'Hey, can you donate this? Hey, can you raffle this? Hey, can you do this?' People donated paintings, Eagles tickets for tomorrow. People just keep on giving." Ron Fisher, D'Dummers Parade organizer, said.

That sense of giving can be felt throughout the area as neighbors came out of their homes to show their support.

Once the parade was finished, the festivities moved into the bar. People bought wristbands for an open bar back here at Dolan's. All the proceeds go to vincent and his family."

"He does embody the underdog mentality," Ramin Nowroozi, Vincent's father, said. "He's a fighter. so, we are honored to have him be the grand marshal."

A little boy with an entire community cheering him on.