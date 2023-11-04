People around Love Park gave opinions on the yearly ritual debate of Daylight Saving Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time again to fall back. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m.

That means when the clock strikes 2 a.m., it will automatically become 1 a.m.

Get ready to change your clocks. For most people, the end of daylight saving time means a whole extra hour of sleep.

"So happy I don't have to wake up cranky and tired to go wherever, so I'm very happy that it's going backwards," Hillary Nortei said.

CBS News Philadelphia went to Love Park to get people's opinion on Daylight Saving Time.

RELATED: When does the time change for daylight saving time 2023? What to know before clocks "fall back"

Jackson Reed from Huntsville, Alabama is visiting his friend Charles Gauthey from Exton. Reed supports the time shift because it means there will be more light in the morning when he goes to work at 7 a.m.

"When you go to work and it's dark and you leave, it's dark, it's kind of hard on you mentally, so I like the sense that when we shift time, it's light in the morning," Reed said.

But Gauthey doesn't like the time shift. He said it disrupts his routine.

"I hate it, actually. I just think it's like a relic of a bygone era," Gauthey said. "It makes no sense to me. It's like, why do we keep changing it every six months or so?"

It turns out daylight saving time began in March 1918, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Standard Time Act into law, under the premise it could cut energy costs during World War I.

RELATED: Why was daylight saving time started? Here's what you need to know.

The idea is that if people have an extra hour of daylight, they'll spend more time outdoors and less time indoors using electricity for lighting. That's the spring forward part.

But now it's the time of year that the clocks fall back, so sunset comes earlier.

"I think it kind of messes us up mentally with the time being set back," Chloe Guapo said.

"Personally, I enjoy having the time after work to do things that I need to do," Brandon Mediate said."It's tough when it gets dark at 5, 6 p.m."

As for these two friends with opposite opinions, there's one thing they do agree on. Reed is going back to Alabama on Sunday.

"I'm only in town for 24 hours, so I guess 25 now that I think about it," Reed said.

"Probably the only positive point of daylight saving time, if nothing else," Gauthey said.

The time shift means they'll get to enjoy each other's company a little longer.

If you're a fan of Daylight Saving Time, circle March 10th on your calendar. That's when clocks will once again "spring forward."