First blind medical student to graduate in U.S. reflects on starting his journey in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a city of many medical firsts, including the place where America's first blind medical student graduated.

Decades ago, Temple University Medical School said yes to a young man who couldn't see.

Dr. David Hartman, who's 76 now, was the first blind person to graduate from an American medical school. After many rejections, he said he'll be eternally grateful to Temple for accepting him.

"It was a dream, something I hoped for," he said. "I went through one rejection after another."

Glaucoma robbed Hartman's vision at age 8.

David Hartman (2nd from left) in his cap and gown after graduating from Temple University. David Hartman

He graduated in 1976 and went on to become a psychiatrist. He's helped thousands of people and their families.

"I am so grateful for Temple accepting me, it was truly a miracle, it took a lot of courage," Hartman said. "It was just an unbelievable experience. I realized my life had changed forever."

He also met his wife, Cheri, at Temple.

"You just felt the city was excited," Cheri said about their graduation day. "We are the city that allowed this breakthrough to happen."

Using dictation, he's written books, and there was a movie about him called "Journey from Darkness."

Hartman said blindness forced him to rely on his ears, making him a good listener — an essential asset for his career.

"So much of medicine is listening," he said, "and psychiatry is all listening."