Former NFL QB David Carr doubles down on Jalen Hurts comments, says he should be benched for Marcus Mariota

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former NFL quarterback David Carr got roasted on social media Tuesday night for his comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying the team should bench him for Marcus Mariota.

Carr, now an analyst on NFL Network, got the opportunity to clarify those comments on Wednesday on "NFL Total Access," but he doubled down -- saying Hurts should be on the pine and rest until he's fully healthy and Mariota should be under center for the Birds.

At the moment, Carr believes Hurts isn't fully healthy -- he dealt with a knee injury earlier in the year -- and that he isn't playing up to his full potential.

"Why play Marcus? I don't know, to give Jalen a chance to rest, to sit. You can't win with a backup quarterback? You can't win with [Cincinnati Bengals quarterback] Jake Browning? With [Indianapolis Colts quarterback] Gardner Minshew? Gardner did it on this team, Philly, last season, when Jalen sat, right? He's doing it right now in Indy. You can definitely do it with Marcus, who can run the football. You can give Marcus 25 carries on Sunday, 25. Go at it, create one and ones on the outside, I think that would be fantastic. if that's the case and Jalen has to sit, great. And if he's healthy, fully rested into the playoffs, they have a chance to win the Super Bowl."

But, the Eagles didn't really play well with Minshew under center last season. Sure, he's got the Colts at 7-5 this season and in the hunt for a playoff spot, but the Eagles lost both games he started in 2022. And the second game he started, a 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, was the team's worst offensive performance of the season.

The "give Mariota 25 carries" on Sunday might've been a tad hyperbolic, but he's never had more than 13 rushing attempts in a game in his nine year NFL career.

Hurts didn't play well Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, which led to Carr's initial comments on Tuesday night that he can't read a defense properly and Mariota should start over him.