Should the Philadelphia Eagles bench Jalen Hurts? Former NFL QB David Carr thinks so

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former NFL quarterback David Carr went viral on social media Tuesday night after he suggested the Philadelphia Eagles should bench Jalen Hurts following the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Carr, who's now an analyst for NFL Network, said on NFL Total Access the Eagles would be better off playing backup quarterback Marcus Mariota over Hurts.

"When you look at this team, you have to have a serious conversation if you're Philly and you have to really say, 'Is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get fully healthy?'" Carr said.

"I'd say he's probably better at playing quarterback for the Philadelphia @Eagles, right now he'd be more productive."@DCarr8 emphasizes Marcus Mariota should be the QB1 over Jalen Hurts. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rGgp6WZjIG — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 6, 2023

Carr also said Hurts isn't "comfortable" or "good" at reading a defense in drop-back passing situations.

Currently, the Eagles own the NFL's best record at 10-2 and Hurts is among the betting favorites to take home the MVP award. The Birds are 27-3 in his last 30 starts and finished as the MVP runner-up last season after making an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Hurts has dealt with a knee injury this season, but he hasn't missed a game so far. Still, Carr believes Mariota could be a better player under center for Philly.

"Put Marcus in there, win a couple games, maybe have the No. 1 seed still, you might have it," Carr said. "I'd say he's probably better at playing quarterback right now for the Philadelphia Eagles. He would be more productive."

Carr's take didn't sit well with X users, especially Eagles fans.

Jalen Hurts has 100’s of clips of reading a defense in drop back football



Go Huskies — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 6, 2023

You ever feel like David Carr has watched way too much Derek Carr film? — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 6, 2023