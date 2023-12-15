Philadelphia 76ers sign Daryl Morey to contract extension through 2027-28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers on Friday signed President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season. The Sixers hired Morey in November 2020.

Since Morey took over as team president, the Sixers have been the only team in the Eastern Conference to advance in the NBA Playoffs each season. The Sixers own a 170-89 record with Morey in charge. Their .653 winning percentage with Morey is the best in franchise history through a president's first three seasons.

"Daryl is one of the best front office executives in sports and I greatly value his leadership," Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a news release. "I'm thrilled to have reached an agreement to extend his contract and look forward to working together to maximize our chances of competing for an NBA title."

This season, the Sixers are 16-7 through 23 games, sitting in fourth place in the East and second behind the Boston Celtics in the Atlantic Division.

In his time as president, Morey has orchestrated several major moves - two involving James Harden.

The Sixers first acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Nets, sending former top pick Ben Simmons to Brooklyn in February 2022. The Harden era in Philadelphia didn't last long, as the former NBA MVP demanded a trade after opting into his contract in the offseason before Morey shipped him to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1 in a seven-player deal.

Morey also hired Nick Nurse as the Sixers' head coach in the offseason.

"I want to express my appreciation to Josh Harris and David Blitzer for their unwavering support and confidence. Together, we are committed to bringing a championship to Philadelphia," Morey said in a statement. "I love this franchise and the relationship my family and I have built with our fans and this city. There's no place I'd rather continue this journey than here."