Where to eat cheesesteaks in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's never a bad time to order a cheesesteak.

But today is the right day to chow down on Philadelphia's signature sandwich. It's National Cheesesteak Day.

The cheesesteak has been around since the 1930s, and since then, shops in the Delaware Valley have gotten creative with different ways to serve a delicacy Philly is known for across the globe.

Here's a list of places to eat cheesesteaks in the Philadelphia area:

Angelo's Pizzeria

736 S 9th Street, Philadelphia

Arguably the best cheesesteak in the entire Delaware Valley, Angelo's Pizzeria is slinging them on freshly made seeded bread every day their open for business -- you can see the entire operation on their Instagram story and become one of the "Bread Heads."

The cheesesteak may come with a wait. The phones are nearly always busy, but it's well worth it. The steak with freshly sliced ribeye is full of flavor. The cheesesteak with Cooper Sharp is recommended.

They also have a cheesesteak that you can get with long hot whiz, which is outstanding.

John's Roast Pork

14 E Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia

John's Roast Pork has been serving Philadelphia since 1930 at its original location on the corner of Weccacoe and Snyder Avenue. There's only one reason it's been around that long: The food is delicious.

The South Philly staple has one of the best cheesesteaks in the city, and plenty of other food to offer, including the roast pork seasoned from an olde world family recipe, breakfast sandwiches and more.

Woodrow's Sandwich Shop

630 South Street, Philadelphia

If you like cheese whiz on your cheesesteaks, Woodrow's is the right place for you.

The shop makes a cheesesteak with a homemade truffle whiz that's absolutely to die for. It also has shaved ribeye, caramelized onions and a cherry pepper mayo.

The cherry pepper mayo is optional, but I'd recommend it to get the full Woodrow's experience.

Woodrow's also has plenty of other sandwich options, but the house-cut cajun fries are a must to go along with ordering the cheesesteak.

Delco Steaks

2567 West Chester Pike, Broomall

Delco Steaks has several locations, but the original shop is located in Broomall.

The cheesesteak is pricey, but it's without a doubt one of the best in the area. They source their meats and dairy from local Pennsylvania farms, and you can't tell with each bite.

Each cheesesteak is loaded with meat, but it's not overwhelming. It's a perfect balance of cheese, steak and onions.

If you don't get the cheesesteak with Cooper Sharp, you're not doing it right.

Steve's Prince Of Steaks

7200 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

Some places like to chop up their cheesesteaks, but Steve's serves up slabs of freshly sliced ribeye on their specialty made rolls.

The Northeast institution has a saying: "One bite and you'll be a loyal subject for life."

And since 1980, many people have become just that.

Café Carmela

2859 Holme Ave, Philadelphia

Staying in the Northeast, Café Carmela is a newer location in the city that slings up delicious cheesesteaks and other Italian food.

As soon as you walk into Café Carmela, the smell of authentic Italian food hits your nostrils.

The cheesesteak with Cooper Sharp and fried onions is an absolute-must. But I wouldn't blame you for opting for the homemade cheese sauce, either.

Mike & Emma's Sandwich Shop

601 MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, Pa.

On MacDade Boulevard in Folsom, Delaware County, right near the airport and Interstate-95, sits a shop that has been making sandwiches since 1931.

Mike & Emma's spans four generations of family employees, and there's a big sense of community inside the shop. The owners of the store get to know you. It's an old-school shop.

The cheesesteaks sliced with fresh ribeye are tasty and seasoned perfectly. Plus, everything is made fresh right in front of you.

Oh Brother

206 Market Street, Philadelphia

Oh Brother offers a traditional cheesesteak, but I'd recommend another option.

They make a French onion cheesesteak with a creamy horseradish sauce, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese. The ingredients all complement each other so well. If you're a big French onion soup person, you'll love this sandwich.

Dalessandro's

600 Wendover Street and Henry Avenue, Philadelphia

Located in the city's Roxborough section, Dalessandro's is known as one of the best cheesesteaks in the city. And the lines reflect that, as crowds of people flow down Henry Avenue.

Hungry Philadelphians and tourists cram inside the tiny shop, trying to get their hands on the coveted sandwich.

In recent years, the shop modernized its ordering system so you don't have to squeeze shoulder-to-shoulder in the store.

Mike's BBQ

1703 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Mike's BBQ has delicious food up-and-down the menu.

From the ribs to the mouthwatering brisket or weekly specials, you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu at this BBQ spot nestled on the corner of a tight South Philly block.

But, the one thing you have to try is their brisket cheesesteak. It's one of, if not the best overall sandwich in the entire city.

The brisket cheesesteak is made with smoked oak wood brisket, a homemade Cooper Sharp whiz that you could drink on it's own and fried onions.

It's perfect.

Donkey's Place

1223 Haddon Avenue, Camden, N.J.

If you want to make the voyage across the bridge to New Jersey, hit a Camden institution: Donkey's Place.

Dubbed as the best cheesesteak by the late Anthony Bourdain, Donkey's is certainly up there.

Made the voyage across the river today to hit Donkey’s Place, a Camden institution. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/C9U8BZj5SE — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) February 10, 2023

But, the Camden shop has a different twist on the Philly classic. It serves it up on a poppy seed roll.

The poppy seed roll is a big switch-up compared the usual long roll, but it fills the sandwich with tons of flavor and compliments the meat, cheese and onions well.

The sandwich is piping-hot and made right in-front of you on a grill that soaks up every last-bit of flavor.

You can also sit at the bar and grab a beer at Donkey's after a long-hard day at work while grabbing some delicious food.

Max's Steaks

3653 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

If you head north in the city, Max's is the place to be. You might recognize the establishment from the Rocky Sequels, Creed I and II.

Walt's Pizza & Grille

329 East Baltimore Avenue, Clifton Heights

Right outside the city in Delaware County, Walt's is serving cheesesteaks with ribeye that are filled with plenty of flavor.

The Clifton Heights shop is also extremely fast with delivery.

Oregon Steaks

2654 S 10th Street, Philadelphia

If you're leaving the stadiums and craving a cheesesteak, Oregon isn't too far away.

The shop is also open 24 hours.

Philip's Steaks



Staying in South Philly, Philip's is another location that's open 24 hours.

Instead of hitting the tourist 24-hour spots, travel a little further west and go with a cheesesteak from Phillip's.

And make sure you grab some cherry peppers to snack on as well.