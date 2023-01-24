Police ID man fatally shot by police in New Jersey

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has revealed the victim's name who was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday in Deptford.

The 55-year-old shooting victim was identified as Daniel Nevius Sr., of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Deptford Police Department responded to a residence on Fox Run Road after receiving a 911 call. Deptford Police Officer Luke Ivey fired his service weapon, striking Nevius Sr. around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene where Nevius Sr. was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted in accordance with Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which requires the AG to conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.