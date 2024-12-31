Man's body found in Allentown creek days after stabbing girlfriend in domestic incident

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the back with a pocket knife was found dead and partially submerged in an Allentown creek, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan identified the man whose body was found as 35-year-old Daniel Leibensperger, of Bethlehem. The investigation into Leibensperger began on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 18 when Emmaus police were dispatched to an apartment on Minor Street for reports of an assault.

Investigators learned that a woman had been stabbed in the back with a pocket knife by her boyfriend, identified as Leibensperger. Prosecutors say the knife was lodged up to the handle. The woman told police she was making dinner in the kitchen when her boyfriend, started yelling at her and stabbed her in the back, knocking her to the ground.

Prosecutors said Leibensperger then left the area and couldn't be found. Authorities filed a criminal complaint, charging Leibensperger with aggravated assault and related charges.

Over a week later on Thursday, Dec. 26, a passerby noticed a body partially submerged in Jordan Creek, near the 1200 block of North 6th Street in Allentown. The passerby called the police and the body was identified as Leibensperger.

The Lehigh County Coroner is investigating the cause of death. Allentown police's investigation into Leibensperger's death has yet to reveal if anyone else was involved.

The woman who was stabbed is still in the hospital, according to the prosecutor's office.