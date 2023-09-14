Man who had works boots stolen by Danelo Cavalcante relieved he was captured

Man who had boots stolen by Danelo Cavalcante reacts to escaped prisoner being captured

EAST NANTMEAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- During the manhunt, Danelo Cavalcante changed clothing multiple times. On day 12, he ditched his prison shoes for a pair of work boots stolen from a home in East Nantmeal.

The owner of those boots is relieved Cavalcante is no longer on the run in his shoes.

Jim Varnes and his neighbors can finally breathe again and return to normal life now that convicted killer Cavalcante has been captured.

"We were afraid," Varnes said.

The only way Varnes could describe the past 14 days is like something straight out of a movie. He unexpectedly became a part of the thriller Monday night when police told him a passerby saw Cavalcante crouching in the field across from his home.

Varnes soon discovered the fugitive had been on his property and stole a pair of grass-cutting boots right off the back porch as he and his wife were inside watching television.

"They were like right in here," Varnes said. "He didn't make no noise."

Wednesday morning, U.S. Marshals released this photo of the escapee being taken into custody and on his feet Varnes' boots.

"They're definitely my boots. I'm 100% sure they're mine," Varnes said.

@USMS_Philly was proud to support the @PAStatePolice 2-week manhunt for Danelo Calvalcante. The U.S. Marshals Service provided investigative expertise and significant technical resources. Thank you to all the LE agencies and the community for supporting this operation. pic.twitter.com/QLfGMQUaIA — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 13, 2023

Roughly four hours later, the shackled criminal was escorted out of the state police barracks in Avondale shoeless.

"I don't know how to get my boots back," Varnes said.

But at this point, they're the least of his concerns.

Varnes is happy to have peace of mind knowing Cavalcante will be serving out a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Montgomery County.

Aziza Shuler: "How do you believe this whole ordeal has changed your neighborhood and your community?"

Varnes: "I think we're all glad that it's over with. I think in a few months, it will all be forgotten."