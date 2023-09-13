Danelo Cavalcante capture: Tractor store manager catches moment Cavalcante emerged with police

SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- It's not something you see every day.

Witnesses told CBS Philadelphia that Danelo Cavalcante was captured in the woods next to this parking lot. Residents are breathing a sigh of relief that the 14-day manhunt is over.

People stood on the sidewalk Wednesday morning cheering as law enforcement drove by in their armored trucks after Cavalcante's arrest.

Police say the convicted murderer tried to crawl away under thick underbrush but he was ultimately captured in the woods near a tractor dealer named Little's on Pottstown Pike in South Coventry Township.

The store manager of Little's, Jim Martin says he was standing on a loading dock this morning watching police checking the trees and Beaver Run creek.

He says out of nowhere, Cavalcante emerged wearing an Eagles hoodie, flanked by camouflage officers, who took him into custody. He says he wasn't expecting the manhunt to be right behind his business, but he had a feeling it could.

"It's odd, but, you know, it didn't surprise me because we know the landlord who lives behind us," Martin said.

Officials said it was a combination of aircraft with thermal imaging, ground search and K-9s that led to the successful end to the manhunt.

"2:30 this morning they had thermal imaging in her [the landlord's] backyard, so they checked that and I had that message this morning," he said. "So I was like, well, I figured they should be checking this warehouse at least to make sure there wasn't anyone going on there because it wasn't secured."

Martin says his business took a hit during the manhunt.

However, he says he's glad his life will finally be getting back to normal now that Cavalcante is once again locked up.