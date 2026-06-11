Police seek man for murder after argument turned into deadly shooting inside Philadelphia grocery store

Police are seeking a man accused of fatally shooting another man after an argument inside a Philadelphia grocery store and fleeing the scene on an electric scooter, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Dameon Anderson is wanted on murder charges for the April 6, 2026, killing of Savion Pollard-Poulson inside the 40th and Market Grocery store in University City, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said Thursday.

U.S. Marshals Service

Anderson allegedly fatally shot Pollard-Poulson inside the store after a verbal argument and then fled on an electric scooter, investigators said in a news release.

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of the shooting in April, showing a person believed to be Anderson fleeing from the scene on a scooter in the 4100 block of Aspen Street.

U.S. Marshals said Anderson sometimes goes by the alias "Dame" and is known to be in the area of 40th and Market streets in University City.

They said he was last sighted in Atlantic City, New Jersey. U.S. Marshals described him as 5-foot-11 and about 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia tipline at 1-866-865-8477.