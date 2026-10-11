Child dead, 3 people hospitalized after e-bike battery sparks fire in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

A child died and three other people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor of a rowhome in the 3300 block of D Street when they arrived shortly after 3:30 a.m., officials say.

An adult and a child were rescued from the house and received medical attention, but the child died, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The adult, along with another adult and a child, received care at the scene and were taken to the hospital.

One of the adults is listed in critical condition, and the other adult and child are stable, the spokesperson said.

Crews placed the fire under control by 4:15 a.m., according to the fire department.

The fire was caused by a lithium-ion e-bike battery in an upstairs bedroom of the house, the Fire Marshal's Office determined.