I-76 in Philadelphia reopens after crash sends 4 people to hospital
Part of Interstate 76 in South Philadelphia has reopened after a crash sent four people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to fire dispatch.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed between Exit 346B University Ave and Exit 347B Passyunk and Oregon Ave for roughly an hour, according to the Philadelphia Office Emergency Management.
The conditions of the people taken to the hospital weren't immediately available.
It's unclear what led to the crash.