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I-76 in Philadelphia reopens after crash sends 4 people to hospital

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Part of Interstate 76 in South Philadelphia has reopened after a crash sent four people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to fire dispatch.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed between Exit 346B University Ave and Exit 347B Passyunk and Oregon Ave for roughly an hour, according to the Philadelphia Office Emergency Management. 

The conditions of the people taken to the hospital weren't immediately available.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

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