Tensions grow over coyotes' well-being in Wildwood, New Jersey: "I don't want to kill them"

Coyote concerns have been raised in Wildwood, New Jersey, over the last few weeks. The wild animals are branching out and walking up and down streets, according to residents.

About six coyotes live on the bayside in Wildwood, and some people say they've been there for a long time.

How the coyotes got to the Jersey Shore community is up for debate. Some said they were brought in decades ago when it was a city landfill.

Most of the residents who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said they're upset at the coyotes' emaciated appearance. In fact, one man removed a dead coyote. The animal died at some point Thursday afternoon.

What to do about the Wildwood coyotes has become a flashpoint in recent weeks, but they've also become an attraction.

"People walk by, calling them," Trish Brown said. "Just leave them be. But also, they're hungry."

"They said people line up with golf carts and take pictures," resident Dave Check said, "so I figured it was a good shot. They usually don't come out during the day."

Those who live along Susquehanna Avenue said the coyotes have been here for 30 years. The site used to be a city dump.

In recent years, the land has been cleared of trees and grass for development.

Neighbors said before this summer, the coyotes were rarely seen because of the dense brush.

"I've seen the adults, but they've never come across the street," Brown said. "Just the puppies come."

Some said they're alarmed by their emaciated appearance and admit to feeding them.

Mayor Ernie Troiano offered this warning to residents.

"If I catch somebody feeding them, I'll fine the daylights out of you," Troiano said. "Only as a lesson that you are not helping these animals. Let them go back into their habitat and forage for themselves. They did it all these years and we never had problems."

Neighbors contend the redevelopment has created an unsustainable environment for the wild animals with little to no food source.

"We reach out to the authorities to say, 'What can we do?' And they say, 'We can trap it, and we euthanize.' I say, 'Why don't you trap them and move them to another [location].' They say, 'We don't do that.' So, I don't want to kill them."

Feeding a coyote can result in a fine up to $5,000, Troiano said.

Officials said there no aggressive behavior from the coyotes has been reported.