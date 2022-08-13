COVID-19: Some cruise lines drop vaccination requirements

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're planning to take a cruise soon, you may not need a COVID-19 vaccination. Starting September, four major cruise lines are dropping their vaccination requirements for some voyages.

Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises will no longer require guests to apply for a vaccination exemption for most trips fewer than 16 days.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises will welcome all passengers who meet testing requirements on some of their trips.