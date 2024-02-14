Couples renew vows, celebrate love in Haddonfield, New Jersey, for Valentine's Day

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – There was no shortage of love in the Philadelphia region on Valentine's Day Wednesday night.

Couples renewed their vows at the annual Celebration of Love at Kings Court in the heart of Haddonfield. It took place right in front of the "Open Heart" sculpture.

"We are here because our wedding was 2019 and during the pandemic so it got canceled. We couldn't really do our wedding. We kept pushing it back and pushing it back," Alias Bakhash, of Cherry Hill, said.

The Bakhashes got married at a courthouse and now they renewed their vows with their children. They were headed to get some ice cream after the celebration.

"I got to wear my wedding dress. I never got to wear it [before]," Kate Bakhash said.

READ MORE: Philadelphia's Love Park hot with romance on chilly Valentine's Day as couples tie the knot

And for the Fitzgeralds, they got married 25 years ago.

"Twenty-five years ago, I promised her my heart and I promised I'd never let her go. Twenty-five years later she suffered a cardiac arrest and I was there and resuscitated her," Bill Fitzgerald said.

The couple said this was the perfect place and time to celebrate their love.

"I think we always talked about doing a vow renewal and we talked about a little bit of doing Elvis in Vegas, but I just thought this was so simple," Kerrie Fitzgerald said.

RELATED: Valentine's Day is the Super Bowl for local florists and chocolate shops

The annual event is hosted by the Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust and was sponsored by Moda Boutique. Other local businesses donated gifts to the happy couples.

"I think it just gives them a few minutes to one another to remember what made each other so special and they want to renew that one more time," Haddonfield Deputy Mayor Kevin Roche said.