Valentine's Day is the Super Bowl for local florists and chocolate shops

Valentine's Day is the Super Bowl for Pennsylvania florists and chocolate shops

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Love birds around the country are expected to spend nearly $26 billion this Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics found 53% of American consumers plan on participating in Valentine's Day.

Melissa Parker owns Amaranth Florist on the Main Line and specializes in floral wedding events.

"Valentine's Day is the equivalent of a florist's Super Bowl," Parker said. "Right now, at about 200 orders and orders are still coming in!"

On Valentine's Day last year, her shop brought in $55,000 in sales and she expects sales to rise in 2024, despite the impact of inflation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pre-pandemic you could get a rose for under a dollar," Parker said. "Now, our wholesale price for a rose is over $2."

The 14th isn't just a big day for florists.

Kilwins in Ardmore specializes in hand-crafted chocolates, ice cream and Valentine's Day treats.

While pricing has not been immune to inflation, owner Joe O'Neal said orders prior to this Valentine's Day are in good shape.

"It's still there, but it's not back to where it was before 2023," he said.

As Parker's team continues preparing for Cupid's arrival, she said every day is an opportunity to show her customers love.

"Everyday it's our job to just bring a little bit of light and love into peoples' homes," Parker said.

