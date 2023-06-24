Country star Luke Bryan shouts out Eagles' Georgia Bulldogs

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Do Eagles fans owe Georgia a thank you? Country star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan thinks so.

Onstage at his concert at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden Friday night, Bryan shouted out our beloved Philadelphia Eagles for drafting players from the University of Georgia.

The Birds, if you're not aware, had a bonkers 2023 NFL Draft, and there's no doubt Georgia's championship-caliber defense was on their mind.

They snagged three Bulldogs defenders: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo. The Eagles traded up to get the picks for both Carter and Ringo. And right after the draft, they got Philadelphia native D'Andre Swift, another Georgia alum.

At the show, Bryan asked the crowd to thank him.

"The Eagles pretty much drafted my whole Georgia football team," Bryan said. "I mean what is it, like Fly Eagles Fly or somethin'?"

There were cheers and some boos among the fans.

The boos surprised Bryan, and he joked that he wasn't bringing out Santa Claus.

"Boy you start talking football and sports, y'all lose your [expletive]," Bryan said.

Then the crowd did an E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

Bryan is a Georgia guy through and through - he grew up in Leesburg and attended Georgia Southern University according to his bio on Allmusic.com.

Video of the comments was posted on radio station 925XTU's Instagram.