How this New Jersey healthcare clinic is empowering LGBTQ+ community

A healthcare clinic in South Jersey was built with LGBTQ+ patients in mind.

Kamari Vilches comes to Cooper University Health Care's Center for LGBTQ+ Health for hormones and other things the 25-year-old needs to be a healthy trans woman.

"Coming to a place that everyone welcomes you fully and just makes you feel like family," Vilches said, "it gives you that opportunity to grow as an individual and medically."

Cooper Hospital's LGBTQ+ healthcare clinic in Collingswood allows patients to get routine medical care, along with things like gender affirming therapy and HIV prevention.

The clinic has six exam rooms, a Labcorp on-site and a medication closet, medical director Dr. Justin Schweitzer says.

"Unfortunately, we do have patients that are coming here from further away because they feel that their current doctor's office isn't knowledgeable or isn't competent from a cultural standpoint to take care of them," Schweitzer said.

A report from GLAAD says while there's been some progress, discrimination and stigma remain obstacles to members of the LGBTQ+ community getting adequate and appropriate medical care.

"I think for a lot of LGBT community folks, they've not been very comfortable going to medical facilities," 70-year-old Jay Austin of Audubon, New Jersey, said.

Austin was relieved to find the clinic.

"As someone who's a senior, I care most about my blood pressure, cholesterol and the primary care things are really important," Austin said.

Historically, these kinds of specialized clinics were mainly in big cities, but now this one is in a tree-lined suburb, reflecting the growth of the LGBTQ community.

"It just speaks to the testament that there's LGBTQ people everywhere," physician assistant Ryan Kirker said. "They're in cities, they're in suburbs, they're small towns. So, there really should be care that meets patients where they're at."

Vilches says she comes to the clinic every three months. Vilches transitioned four years ago, and she says the clinic is a lifeline.

"I don't think I'd be who I am right now [without the clinic]," Vilches said.

It's all about empowering people for who they are to make sure they get the best possible inclusive healthcare.