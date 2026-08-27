Cooper DeJean becomes first Philadelphia Eagle to sign Red Bull endorsement deal

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean continues to earn his wings in his budding NFL career.

Red Bull announced DeJean as its newest athlete on Thursday, making him the first Eagles player to sign an endorsement deal with the energy drink brand.

DeJean is set to make his first public appearance as a Red Bull athlete at the Red Bull Championship Run on Aug. 29 at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Red Bull said DeJean is the first defensive back in the company's history to join its athlete roster.

DeJean joins a football roster that includes Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore and U.S. flag football player Izzy Geraci.

The Iowa native is the energy drink's sixth NFL player to join its roster.

DeJean, entering his third NFL season, is coming off a career season in 2025 that saw him earn his first Pro Bowl selection and be named a first-team All-Pro at slot cornerback.