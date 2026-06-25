Construction worker injured in Southwest Philly hit-and-run while placing traffic cones on street, police say

A construction worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia while placing traffic cones on the street Thursday, police said.

It happened on the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 6:50 a.m., according to police.

The construction worker, a 24-year-old man, was standing in the bike lane and placing traffic cones on the street when a person driving westbound on Lindbergh Boulevard struck him, police said. The driver allegedly veered into the bike lane to bypass stopped traffic when he hit the construction worker, police said.

The construction worker was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition, police said.

The driver didn't stop and fled the scene. Police described the car as a Nissan sedan that was possibly silver or white. The vehicle's license plate number and owner were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.