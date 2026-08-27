Man killed after construction vehicles crash on I-476 in Montgomery County work zone

A man was killed after crashing a dump truck into another construction vehicle early Thursday morning in a work zone on I-476 in Montgomery County, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-476 near mile marker 25.3 in Whitpain Township around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities said the crash happened in an active work zone where the left and center lanes were closed and the right lane remained open.

Josh Adens, 28 of Conshohocken, was driving a 2004 Mack tri-axle dump truck in the right lane when it suddenly veered into the closed center lane, police said.

The dump truck then struck a 2023 Freightliner water truck that was parked in the work zone. The operator of the water truck, a 61-year-old man from McAlisterville, was not injured.

Police said Adens suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The crash is still under investigation.