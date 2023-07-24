Watch CBS News
Recovery efforts for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils to continue Monday

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Recovery efforts continue today for 9-month-old killed in Bucks County flooding
02:03

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- The recovery efforts continue Monday for a 9-month-old killed in last week's devastating floods in Bucks County. It comes as the community gathered to remember the victims.

After a weeklong search, 2-year-old Mattie Sheils was located, but officials said the search is far from over for her baby brother, 9-month-old Conrad.

Meanwhile, the community continues to heal from the deadly flood.

Hundreds of people -- from family friends and community residents -- lit candles Sunday night at the 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection. Names of the six victims who died in last week's flooding were called, ending with 9-month-old Conrad.

Community shocked after deadly flash floods in Bucks County 01:56

Survivors, along with first responders, were also honored.

For the first time, survivor Dahlia Galindez -- Mattie's and Conrad's grandmother and mother of Katie Seley -- spoke in front of an emotional crowd. She shared what she and her family with through.

"We got out of the car. The water was up to my shin. I took a few steps, and I was swept under the guard rail, along with my daughter Katie and our grandchildren," Galindez said. "So, one minute it was inches deep, a minute later it was overhead. As I got into the water, I was pulled under. I was eventually able to hold onto a tree and I think that was my only injuries, miraculously enough. I have a few bruises and a few scraps. I guess I get to stay here for a while. I kind of wanted to be with Katie and the children."

The search for Conrad will continue Monday if the weather permits.

