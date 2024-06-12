CBS News Philadelphia teams up with Chosen 300 to provide clothes, food and more to West Philly community

CBS News Philadelphia celebrates Community Day with Chosen 300 Ministries in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS News Philadelphia partnered with Chosen 300 Ministries on Wednesday for Community Day.

The day was part of a larger initiative with the parent company of CBS News, Paramount, as a way to give back.

Volunteers, who included members of CBS News Philadelphia, helped give out clothes, shoes and food to those who needed it most.

Chosen 300 Ministries provides meals to 150,000 people every year. But the nonprofit has a hunger to serve much more than just free food.

At Community Day, Chosen 300 Ministries also provided expungement services, health care services and free haircuts.

"This is a mission that not only cares about their soul, but also cares about their well-being," said Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins.

Myesha Snipe was among dozens of neighbors who were grateful for the act of kindness. She says Chosen 300 is often a lifeline for families in the community.

"It's a help," she said. "I haven't been food shopping since October of last year."

"I think it's great for the community," community member Drew Meredith said.

Jenkins said it's important to the nonprofit to help make a difference.

"We want to make sure we impact people's lives to make their lives better," Jenkins said.