Remembering the life of Cole Fitzgerald and his mission with the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Remembering the life of Cole Fitzgerald and his commitment to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 18th Annual Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Lemon Ball will be held Saturday. The foundation's yellow tie and yellow dress event raises money to fund research into better and safer treatments and cures for pediatric cancer.

It also helps out families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

For some, it means a circle of support, a family that understands and is with you on your journey.

CBS Philadelphia is so proud to be part of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation family.

Through our partnership, we've had the privilege to meet so many heroes. So many families who've been through the unimaginable and so many have touched our hearts and have changed us forever, for the better.

One of those young men is Cole Fitzgerald.

Not too long ago, CBS Philadelphia had a great time visiting his man cave like upstairs bedroom.

CBS News Philadelphia

Madden Football was one of Cole's absolute favorite games to play. It was tough but in no way compared to the game of life Cole played from the start with pancreatoblastoma.

Cole had no issue talking about his latest battle.

CBS News Philadelphia

Hence the Fightin' Fitzgeralds, a title that represented his team of family members, doctors, the community and many organizations all in his corner.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation again became part of that phenomenal support offering, names phone numbers, and a variety of resources. In return, there was a heartfelt appreciation and thanks from the family, especially Cole.

"Alex's Lemonade came in and their mission was the mission that we had too," Cole said. "Help families and kids that are in the situation that I'm in now."

Oh, he had a game plan. One that included graduating from Temple University to work for their football program and maybe even one day making it to the NFL to play for his favorite Philadelphia Eagles. He never wavered despite frequent treatments, hospital visits and everything that came with it.

He never lost his spirit while somehow, some way keeping his family's spirits uplifted and in the right place throughout it all.

CBS News Philadelphia

A different cancerous issue had developed and Cole lost his battle after an incredibly valiant fight December 15, 2023. So many people became honorary members of the Fightin' Fitzgeralds. Everyone hoping he would go many more rounds in the boxing game of life.

CBS News Philadelphia.

In the words of the poet Ellen Brenneman:

"His journey has just begun Life holds so many facets The Earth is only one Just think of him as resting From the sorrows and the tears In a place of warmth and comfort Where there are no days, where there are no years Think how he must be wishing That we all could know today How nothing but our sadness Can really pass away And think of him as living In the hearts of those he touched For nothing loved is ever lost And he was loved so much"