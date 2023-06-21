Cole Fitzgerald has the "gloves on" once again fighting cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cole Fitzgerald is 18 years old now and he's a special human being.

"He just lights up every room that he walks into. He has a smile for everyone. He loves anything and everything to do with Philadelphia sports," Keren Fitzgerald, Cole's mother, said.

RELATED: How to donate to CBS Philadelphia's A Stand For Hope Telethon

His upstairs bedroom is a man cave-like – it's a Philly sports lover's dream.

Madden Football, one of Cole Fitzgerald's favorite games to play is tough, but it doesn't compare to the game of life he's played since the beginning.

"He was born prematurely. Then two years later got cancer for the first time, stage four neuroblastoma," Keren Fitzgerald said.

Cole Fitzgerald has been a fighter since day one.

"Yes I have," Cole Fitzgerald said. "It's crazy because I feel like I've always, to put it into words, I feel like I've always had the gloves on."

Hence the Fightin' Fitzgeralds, a title that represents his team of family members, doctors, the community and many organizations all in his corner.

Social media posts by Keren Fitzgerald have kept everyone up to date on Cole's progress – a journey that Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has been closely involved with since he was a child.

Almost immediately after a post this summer announced that Cole had cancer again, so was ALSF.

"That's Alex's in a nutshell," Keren Fitzgerald said.

Names, phone numbers, a variety of resources were offered to help navigate the turbulent waters the family found themselves sailing in once again.

"Alex's Lemonade Foundation came in and their mission was the mission we had too, to help families and kids in the situation I'm in now," Cole Fitzgerald said.

RELATED: Alex Scott's brothers, cousin fight to keep her dream alive

"Alex's does so much with raising money for research and really investing in the cause," Keren Fitzgerald said.

Cole Fitzgerald hasn't lost his spirit, and he's keeping his goals in sight with the help of Alex's and so many more. When it comes to fighting cancer, he's poised for back-to-back championships.

"There have been moments when he's consoling us and saying, 'Mom I got this. I beat it the first time I'm beating it again,'" Keren Fitzgerald said.

ALSF, countless friends, and of course his entire family are with him on the sidelines, waiting to celebrate another victory with continued donations to ALSF, serving as an unstoppable game plan!

"Any amount of money can change somebody's life, it definitely has changed my life," Cole Fitzgerald said.