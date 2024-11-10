Chester County DA charges 2 more suspects in connection with Coatesville school bus shooting

Teen in custody, search on for 3 others after gunshots hit Coatesville school bus

Two people were charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault for their role in a shooting involving a Coatesville Area School District school bus in early October, investigators announced Sunday.

Gabriel Johnson, 17, and Jose Medina, 20, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy and other related charges, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators said both males are from Coatesville and Johnson has been charged as an adult. Eighteen-year-old Jaki White-Marshall was also previously charged in connection with the shooting.

According to the criminal complaints, police were first notified about the shooting on Oct. 10 just before 2:30 p.m. when they received reports of someone shooting at a school bus near Hope Avenue and Charles Street in Coatesville. Detectives later obtained surveillance footage of the shooting which showed four men walking through an intersection, two of which, then started shooting down the street and hit the bus.

The district attorney's office discovered Johnson fired six times at the school bus and Medina was with him during the shooting.

The bus was filled with students at the time of the shooting. Investigators believe the shooters were trying to shoot a student who was getting off the bus.

A student on the bus at the time said they "never ducked down so quick ever in my life."

"I heard three pops," the student said. "I felt like I heard it from the side of the bus, then I seen the glass shatter."

No one on the school bus was injured.

"This is not the end of our investigation. We will continue to work towards arresting and convicting everyone involved in shooting at this school bus," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing with the Chester County Detectives and the Coatesville City Police Department. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or CCPD at 610-384-2300.