Coatesville Area School District increasing police presence, security measures after bus shooting

After a Coatesville, Pennsylvania, school bus was struck by gunfire targeting a student getting off the bus last Thursday, the school district said it is enhancing its security measures for the school community.

The Coatesville Area Senior High School held classes in-person Monday after the district opted to have a flexible instruction day for the intermediate and senior high schools Friday.

In a news release to CBS News Philadelphia, the district said they've implemented Opengate Security Scanners which students will pass through when entering the school building. The district added they use the Opengate Security Scanning Systems at football and basketball games upon entry already.

The Coatesville School District said they've been authorized to use walk-through or hand-held security systems at any school-affiliated event, building or on district grounds. Beyond entering school buildings, the scanning systems could also be used when on school district grounds or entering any district activity or athletic event.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, investigators are still searching for the group of shooters caught on surveillance video firing at the school bus last Thursday. Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said during a news conference last week, that one person from the group of four shooters has already been taken into custody.