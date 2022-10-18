Watch CBS News
Crime

Classes cancelled at Coatesville High and Middle School after threats

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Classes cancelled at Coatesville High and Middle School after threats
Classes cancelled at Coatesville High and Middle School after threats 00:19

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – The Coatesville Area School District has cancelled all classes Tuesday at both, the high school and middle school because of a series of threats.

CBS3 three was at the high school Monday after students and staff were evacuated following threats of a possible incendiary device and weapons at the schools.

No accelerants were found.

Several agencies are investigating the threats.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 7:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.