Classes cancelled at Coatesville High and Middle School after threats

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – The Coatesville Area School District has cancelled all classes Tuesday at both, the high school and middle school because of a series of threats.

CBS3 three was at the high school Monday after students and staff were evacuated following threats of a possible incendiary device and weapons at the schools.

No accelerants were found.

Several agencies are investigating the threats.