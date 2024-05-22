Where to see the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses in Pennsylvania in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Budweiser Clydesdales are taking off on a cross-country tour, and their first stop is right here in Philadelphia.

You can check out the iconic Clydesdale horses as they parade down Citizens Bank Way from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. before Wednesday night's Philadelphia Phillies game.

The nationwide journey celebrates a 14-year partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit providing scholarships to spouses and children of fallen American military members and first responders.

The nonprofit will present a scholarship check before the Phillies take on the Rangers. The league-leading Phillies won the first game of the home series 5-2 and Ranger Suarez improved his record to 9-0 Tuesday night.

Penn Beer, a wholesaler based in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, will hold a raffle at the game with funds raised going toward Folds of Honor.

Tuesday night isn't the only stop the Clydesdales are making in the Philadelphia region. Here's what you should know about Clydesdale horses and the rest of their Philly-area tour schedule.

What is a Clydesdale horse? How tall are they?

Horses are usually measured from the ground to the tip of their shoulders, and Clydesdales measure about 5 and a half to 6 feet tall, with the average male weighing over 1,800 pounds, according to the United Nations.

A corporate symbol of Budweiser beer, Clydesdales are often seen hitched together in an even number while pulling the red Budweiser wagon. Clydesdales are native to Scotland and named for the Clyde Valley and the River Clyde.

"The wagon and horses combined weight is about 12 tons and they are truly a sight to be seen. The team is on the road 300 days a year and we salute these gentle giants and the outstanding crew that takes care of them," the Devon Horse Show says on its site.

The Clydesdale horses in an undated photo. The horses are making stops in the Philadelphia region ahead of an appearance on the second-to-last night of the Devon Horse Show on June 1, 2024. Allison Worldwide

Clydesdales scheduled to parade in West Chester, Pennsylvania, though rain may disrupt event on May 23

The borough of West Chester, Pennsylvania says the Clydesdales will be on their eight-horse hitch and harnessed to a red beer wagon for a short parade through downtown on Thursday, May 23.

The horses are set to get hitched at 4 p.m. before marching from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. But the parade can only take place in dry conditions.

"If it rains at all, even a little bit, the Clydesdales will be canceled," the town wrote in an Instagram post.

West Chester says updates will be provided at their Instagram account, @DowntownWestChester.

There's a chance this event may not happen – NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kate Bilo is forecasting a line of storms that moves through the region Thursday – with potential for heavier storms firing up around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and bringing gusty winds and brief but intense downpours.

Doylestown, Pennsylvania set to host Clydesdale horses in May 27 Memorial Day Parade

If you can't catch the Clydesdales in West Chester, consider heading over to Bucks County for the Doylestown Memorial Day Parade on May 27.

The horses are scheduled to be in the parade, according to the official Budweiser Tours calendar.

The route runs from Central Bucks West High School to Doylestown Cemetery, ending in a 30-minute memorial service where the United Veterans of Doylestown place wreaths to honor the fallen.

The parade has a designated viewing area for veterans at East Court and Broad streets.

Andy Scott stands with Clydesdale Horses Duke and Baron during a topping out ceremony at The Kelpies on November 27, 2013 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Clydesdales stop in Berwyn, Pennsylvania on May 29

The Clydesdales are set to make an appearance at Mr. Bottle, a drink distributor at 521 Lancaster Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Wesnesday, May 29.

Clydesdale horses appear at Devon Horse Show on May 30 and June 1

The Devon Horse Show is already underway, running from May 22 to June 2. On two nights toward the end of the show the Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance.

The Devon Horse Show's website says the Clydesdales will appear the nights of Thursday, May 30 and Saturday, June 1.

The Devon Horse Show in Devon, Pennsylvania in 2022. CBS News Philadelphia

This is the last chance to see the Clydesdales on their tour of the Philadelphia region.

The Devon Horse Show has been running for more than 125 years, making it the oldest and largest multi-breed horse show in the country.