Temps in the 80s with lots of sun, potentially strong storms reach Philadelphia Thursday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warm-weather trend continues Wednesday with highs in the 80s once again. It'll be a bit more humid today too, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight at Citizens Bank Park, it'll feel like 87 degrees at first pitch was the Philadelphia Phillies take host the Texas Rangers.

Phillies forecast CBS Philadelphia

Areas far north and west of the city could see a stray shower this evening, but in Philadelphia and surrounding I-95 corridor, the better chance for storms comes tomorrow.

A line moving through the region Thursday has the potential to bring strong to severe storms to the Delaware Valley, though widespread severe weather doesn't appear likely.

Looking at timing, a few spotty showers are possible tomorrow morning, but the heavier storms fire up around 2-3 p.m. These storms could produce locally gusty winds and brief but intense downpours. So if you were planning your trip to the Jersey Shore, Thursday probably isn't the best day to hit the road.

Thursday storm forecast CBS Philadelphia

The Delaware Valley has a "marginal risk" for severe weather Thursday. The tornado threat with this system is low, but not zero.

Severe weather threat for Thursday, May 23, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Friday has the potential to see a morning shower associated with this front, but things clear out in the afternoon and will be a nicer day to get outside.

Memorial Day Weekend weather

The holiday weekend isn't shaping up to be a washout, but we are watching several chances for storms Saturday through Monday.

On Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm thanks to a weak disturbance, though it'll stay warm with highs near 80. Then on Sunday we're looking at a brief return of high pressure and sunshine with temps in the upper 70s.

More clouds and spotty showers are possible on Memorial Day, with highs only reaching the mid-70s.

Memorial Day Weekend Jersey Shore forecast CBS Philadelphia

Across the Jersey Shore, temps stay slightly cooler. On Saturday, highs will be near 70 with the chance for a shower, clouds and a little bit of sun. Then Sunday appears to be the nicest day with sun and a few clouds. Monday sees temps drop down into the high-60s with more chances for scattered showers.

We're still a few days out, so stay with the NEXT Weather team for the latest holiday weekend weather forecast.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 87, sunny and nice

Thursday: High of 87, low of 67, a few storms

Friday: High of 84, low of 66, clearing sun

Saturday: High of 78, low of 64

Sunday: High of 78, low of 62, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 76, low of 61, a few showers

Tuesday: High of 78, low of 64, some sun and showers